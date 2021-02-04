Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 45,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 311,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 25,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEAK stock opened at $30.55 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $37.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $597.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.33 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.15.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

