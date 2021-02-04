HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Receives $69.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.64.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HQY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

In other HealthEquity news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 150,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $12,784,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,903,542.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 55,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $4,691,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,759 shares of company stock valued at $19,457,754 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 9,610 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HQY traded down $2.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.31. 893,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,564.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.92. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.79 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

