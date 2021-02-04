Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Insider Sells $84,390.55 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $84,390.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,711.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Linda Llewelyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Linda Llewelyn sold 1,570 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total value of $54,934.30.

Shares of HCAT opened at $49.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.69. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $52.87.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCAT. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Health Catalyst from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 415.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 34,240 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,077,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

