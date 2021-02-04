Head to Head Survey: SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) and Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS)

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) and Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

SBA Communications pays an annual dividend of $1.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Preferred Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. SBA Communications pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Preferred Apartment Communities pays out 51.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Preferred Apartment Communities has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Preferred Apartment Communities is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares SBA Communications and Preferred Apartment Communities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SBA Communications $2.01 billion 15.01 $146.99 million $8.49 32.05 Preferred Apartment Communities $470.43 million 0.78 -$7.24 million $1.37 5.39

SBA Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Preferred Apartment Communities. Preferred Apartment Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SBA Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SBA Communications and Preferred Apartment Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBA Communications -0.70% N/A -0.15% Preferred Apartment Communities -38.91% -11.10% -4.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for SBA Communications and Preferred Apartment Communities, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SBA Communications 0 3 12 0 2.80 Preferred Apartment Communities 0 3 1 0 2.25

SBA Communications currently has a consensus price target of $322.27, suggesting a potential upside of 18.43%. Preferred Apartment Communities has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.79%. Given Preferred Apartment Communities’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Preferred Apartment Communities is more favorable than SBA Communications.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.9% of SBA Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of Preferred Apartment Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of SBA Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Preferred Apartment Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

SBA Communications has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Preferred Apartment Communities has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SBA Communications beats Preferred Apartment Communities on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or was invested in 125 properties in 15 states, predominantly in the Southeast region of the United States.

