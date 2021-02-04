Head-To-Head Comparison: Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Alphabet and Chindata Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet 0 2 39 0 2.95 Chindata Group 0 1 5 0 2.83

Alphabet currently has a consensus price target of $2,034.26, indicating a potential downside of 1.20%. Chindata Group has a consensus price target of $19.20, indicating a potential upside of 4.07%. Given Chindata Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chindata Group is more favorable than Alphabet.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.8% of Alphabet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.9% of Chindata Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Alphabet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alphabet and Chindata Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet $161.86 billion 8.60 $34.34 billion $51.56 39.93 Chindata Group $120.74 million 54.89 -$24.69 million N/A N/A

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Chindata Group.

Profitability

This table compares Alphabet and Chindata Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet 20.80% 17.31% 12.68% Chindata Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Alphabet beats Chindata Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc. provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure. It also offers digital content, cloud services, hardware devices, and other miscellaneous products and services. The Other Bets segment includes businesses, including Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, and X, as well as Internet and television services. The company has an agreement with Sabre Corporation to develop an artificial intelligence-driven technology platform for travel. Alphabet Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

