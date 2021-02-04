Head to Head Analysis: Metallurgical Co. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) and ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX)

Metallurgical Co. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) and ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.5% of ChampionX shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of ChampionX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Metallurgical Co. of China and ChampionX’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metallurgical Co. of China $43.75 billion 0.09 $962.75 million N/A N/A ChampionX $1.13 billion 2.90 $52.16 million $0.99 16.59

Metallurgical Co. of China has higher revenue and earnings than ChampionX.

Profitability

This table compares Metallurgical Co. of China and ChampionX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metallurgical Co. of China N/A N/A N/A ChampionX -54.03% -2.67% -1.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Metallurgical Co. of China and ChampionX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metallurgical Co. of China 0 0 0 0 N/A ChampionX 0 1 8 0 2.89

ChampionX has a consensus price target of $15.96, suggesting a potential downside of 2.78%. Given ChampionX’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ChampionX is more favorable than Metallurgical Co. of China.

Risk and Volatility

Metallurgical Co. of China has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChampionX has a beta of 3.41, suggesting that its share price is 241% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ChampionX beats Metallurgical Co. of China on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metallurgical Co. of China

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company's Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects. Its Property Development segment develops and sells residential and commercial properties, and housing; and develops land. The company's Equipment Manufacture segment engages in the development and production of metallurgical equipment, steel structures, and other metal products. Its Resource Development segment is involved in the development, mining, and processing of mineral resources; and the production of nonferrous metals and polysilicon. The company also engages in the mining and smelting of nickel cobalt ore, as well as provision of investigation, design, infrastructure contractor, finance, repair work, trading, finance lease, integrated pipe network technology development, etc services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd. is a subsidiary of China Metallurgical Group Corporation.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management. In addition, it provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings for drilling. ChampionX Corporation has collaboration agreement with Modumetal Inc. The company was formerly known as Apergy Corporation and changed its name to ChampionX Corporation in June 2020. ChampionX Corporation is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

