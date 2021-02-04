HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HBT Financial Inc. is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln. It provides business, commercial, wealth management and retail banking products and services to businesses, families and local governments. HBT Financial Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois. “

HBT has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of HBT Financial from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James cut shares of HBT Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:HBT opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. HBT Financial has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average of $13.38. The firm has a market cap of $409.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.47.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. HBT Financial had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $40.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.04 million. On average, research analysts forecast that HBT Financial will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 89.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 9.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 32.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 3,085.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 302,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 292,866 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

