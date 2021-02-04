Haydale Graphene Industries plc (HAYD.L) (LON:HAYD) Shares Gap Up to $5.40

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (HAYD.L) (LON:HAYD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.40, but opened at $5.65. Haydale Graphene Industries plc (HAYD.L) shares last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 445,365 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of £24.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.39.

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (HAYD.L) Company Profile (LON:HAYD)

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It operates through Resins, Polymers, Composites & Inks; and Advanced Materials segments.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Haydale Graphene Industries plc (HAYD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haydale Graphene Industries plc (HAYD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.