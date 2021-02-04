Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Shares Gap Up to $112.50

Shares of Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $112.50, but opened at $120.00. Harworth Group shares last traded at $117.44, with a volume of 41,833 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 106.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 100.26. The company has a market cap of £378.80 million and a PE ratio of 66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Get Harworth Group alerts:

In related news, insider Patrick Bourke bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £42,000 ($54,873.27).

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Harworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.