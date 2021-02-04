Harvest Investment Services LLC Trims Stock Position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned about 0.22% of ProShares Ultra Dow30 worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 59,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DDM traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.85. 8,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,988. ProShares Ultra Dow30 has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $59.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.36.

