Harvest Investment Services LLC Sells 3,885 Shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.79. The stock had a trading volume of 45,350 shares. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.43.

