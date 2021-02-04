Harvest Investment Services LLC Purchases 8,730 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 48.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 35.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 27.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 110,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 244.7% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Kroger during the third quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Kroger in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.46.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $63,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $210,812.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,173,321.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 54,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,193. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE KR traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $33.69. The company had a trading volume of 270,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,021,283. The company has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $27.03 and a 12-month high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $18.00 dividend. This represents a $72.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 213.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

