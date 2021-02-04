Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $665,000 Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Hologic by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Hologic by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at about $1,408,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 9.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Shares of HOLX stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,165. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.56.

In other Hologic news, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,248,137.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,417.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $362,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.