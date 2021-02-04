Harvest Investment Services LLC Buys 845 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,304,164. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.89 and a 200-day moving average of $84.35. The stock has a market cap of $106.87 billion, a PE ratio of 118.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Truist lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $195,352.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,538.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $3,541,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,465,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,684,496.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,606 shares of company stock valued at $24,907,533 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

