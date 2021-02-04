Harvest Investment Services LLC Acquires 10,318 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 87.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ON. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 231,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 28,665 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 73.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 707,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,336,000 after acquiring an additional 13,899 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 13.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,167,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,007,000 after acquiring an additional 23,872 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Summit Insights upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.73.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 7,705 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $219,592.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 99,144 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $2,682,836.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 555,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,024,848.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 239,129 shares of company stock worth $6,600,143 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ON stock traded up $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $37.87. The company had a trading volume of 206,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,096,136. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $39.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.84. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.