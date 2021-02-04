Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,385 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,702 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $10,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 18,486 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,254,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, January 18th. B. Riley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.92.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,025,995. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.68. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $110.88. The stock has a market cap of $94.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

