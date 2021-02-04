Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,973 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.0% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $38,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 32,715 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,472,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,064 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,257,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,674 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,907 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UNH traded down $4.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $333.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,873. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $367.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $346.87 and a 200-day moving average of $327.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

