Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $9.55 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,058 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 10,885 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $9,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 120.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.72.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.01. 258,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,117,074. The company has a market cap of $89.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $87.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,755,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 335,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,059,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $651,164.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,103,284.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,740 shares of company stock valued at $13,839,070. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

