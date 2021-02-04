Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 64,803 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,803 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $14,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 230,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 62,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.74. 455,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,802,383. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.11 and its 200-day moving average is $26.43. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The stock has a market cap of $135.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.68, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

