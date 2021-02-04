Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 5,855 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,441 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,358,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $4.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.82. 40,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,479,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.04. The company has a market cap of $100.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

