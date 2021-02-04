Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 29,133 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,133 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $16,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $64,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $823,244.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,135.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.92. 140,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,698,627. The stock has a market cap of $140.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -563.86, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.81. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $67.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

