Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 20,012 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,903 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,012 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $22,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,352 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,803 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $11,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Security Asset Management lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 22,346 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,984 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 14,370 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 778,095 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $85,194,000 after purchasing an additional 365,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.26.

ABT stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.19. 42,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,888,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $213.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $124.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.46.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

