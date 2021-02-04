Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.09-0.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $430-465 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $458.11 million.Harmonic also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.09-0.31 EPS.

HLIT stock opened at $7.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $8.47. The company has a market cap of $749.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLIT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Raymond James raised shares of Harmonic to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harmonic currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.18.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 24,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $195,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 139,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,049 shares of company stock valued at $487,576. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

