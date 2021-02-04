Harley-Davidson Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 14,551 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 661% compared to the average volume of 1,912 call options.

HOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.08.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $33.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.60 and a 200 day moving average of $32.49. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.58). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.38%.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $3,169,468.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,393.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 150.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

