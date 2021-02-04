Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Peel Hunt raised Hargreaves Lansdown to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of HRGLY stock opened at $44.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.24. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of $27.76 and a one year high of $49.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.20 and its 200 day moving average is $42.64.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

