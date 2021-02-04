Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,585,000 after buying an additional 13,739 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 55,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 76.4% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 13,135 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9,154.5% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 176,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,178,000 after buying an additional 174,943 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.63.

Shares of LLY traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $199.08. 27,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,842,929. The company has a market cap of $190.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $117.06 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

