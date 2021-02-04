Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 8,378 Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in WPP were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in WPP in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in WPP in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in WPP by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WPP in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in WPP in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. 3.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,323. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.81. WPP plc has a 12 month low of $27.18 and a 12 month high of $64.35.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPP plc (NYSE:WPP).

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.