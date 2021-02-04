Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 51,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 9,286 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 24,699 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 102,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 70,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.57. The stock had a trading volume of 65,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,491. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $86.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,049.65, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.67.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.