Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Grows Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,874,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,634,000 after buying an additional 559,547 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in The Western Union by 3.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,251,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $219,680,000 after purchasing an additional 327,665 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in The Western Union by 7,541.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,701,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,788 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in The Western Union by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,377,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,387,000 after purchasing an additional 21,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in The Western Union by 23.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,992,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,134,000 after purchasing an additional 574,920 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $105,396.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Guggenheim raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.56.

Shares of WU traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.00. 51,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,976,968. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $28.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.28.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

