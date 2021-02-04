Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Cuts Stock Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NCR by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,203,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $115,204,000 after buying an additional 45,160 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in NCR by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,720,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,741 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in NCR by 2,203.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,088,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,628 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in NCR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,068,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in NCR by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,317,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NCR from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NCR from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NCR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

Shares of NCR traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.79. NCR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.84.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

