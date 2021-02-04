Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Boosts Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 2.0% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $8,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 322.6% in the third quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. 140166 reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.46. 115,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,982,771. The stock has a market cap of $655.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.57. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $136.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3463 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

