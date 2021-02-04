Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Acquires 7,383 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 701.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in CSX were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in CSX by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 0.3% during the third quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of CSX by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of CSX by 0.4% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 37,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its position in shares of CSX by 0.6% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 20,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.43. 35,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,421,772. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $97.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Cowen raised their price objective on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

