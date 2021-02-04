Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Acquires 482 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,135.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.60. 154,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,698,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $67.80. The company has a market cap of $139.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -563.86, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.81.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Societe Generale raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

