Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) (ETR:HAB) Given a €10.50 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) (ETR:HAB) has been assigned a €10.50 ($12.35) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Commerzbank set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Get Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) alerts:

HAB stock opened at €9.01 ($10.60) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18. Hamborner REIT AG has a fifty-two week low of €8.28 ($9.74) and a fifty-two week high of €9.55 ($11.24). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €9.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is €8.73. The stock has a market cap of $718.49 million and a PE ratio of 36.79.

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.