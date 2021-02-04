Halma plc (HLMA.L) (LON:HLMA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Halma plc (HLMA.L) (LON:HLMA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,140.71 ($27.97).

HLMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Halma plc (HLMA.L) from GBX 2,140 ($27.96) to GBX 2,190 ($28.61) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Halma plc (HLMA.L) from GBX 1,710 ($22.34) to GBX 2,120 ($27.70) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

In other news, insider Marc Ronchetti sold 8,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,381 ($31.11), for a total transaction of £211,599.47 ($276,456.06).

Shares of LON HLMA traded down GBX 26 ($0.34) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 2,492 ($32.56). The company had a trading volume of 450,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,701. Halma plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,660 ($21.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,637 ($34.45). The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,507.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,362.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.03.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a GBX 6.87 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.83%. Halma plc (HLMA.L)’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

About Halma plc (HLMA.L)

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

