Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Shares Up 18.5%

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)’s share price shot up 18.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.79. 1,442,730 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 236% from the average session volume of 429,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Several research firms have weighed in on HNRG. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hallador Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hallador Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 23.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $65.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

