Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.33.

NYSE HAE opened at $129.77 on Wednesday. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $63.41 and a 12 month high of $139.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 62.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.40.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 130,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

