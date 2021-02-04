Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Acquired by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 398.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 14,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on HAE. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $129.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.69, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $63.41 and a 1-year high of $139.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.40.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.29 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.