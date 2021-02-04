H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) (HEO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) (CVE:HEO) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) (CVE:HEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$35.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$33.75 million.

Shares of HEO stock opened at C$3.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$240.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.33. H2O Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.54 and a 52 week high of C$3.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.71.

In other H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) news, insider Investissement Québec sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total value of C$12,000,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,955,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$23,869,366.19. Insiders sold a total of 4,006,438 shares of company stock valued at $12,013,474 in the last three months.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$2.60 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on shares of H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

About H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V)

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

