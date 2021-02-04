GWM Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNS. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 78,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,839,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 659.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 81,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 8,709 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 608,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. 44.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Cohen & Steers stock opened at $67.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.94. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.52 and a twelve month high of $78.82.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 58.44% and a net margin of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $116.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.