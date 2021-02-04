GWM Advisors LLC Sells 708 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 35,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,571,000 after acquiring an additional 18,820 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $658,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 51,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $1,969,334.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Rood acquired 29,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 178,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,942.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,365 shares of company stock worth $4,477,834. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FNF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NYSE FNF opened at $38.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $49.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.00.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

