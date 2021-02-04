GWM Advisors LLC Raises Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 93.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,044 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,112 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 20.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,469 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 11.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,494 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 47.2% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 31,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 10,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

SWN opened at $4.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.53. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $4.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Tudor Pickering raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.21.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

