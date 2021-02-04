GWM Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,713 GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the second quarter valued at about $517,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth about $708,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth about $116,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth about $468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GRWG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GrowGeneration presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

In related news, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $273,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,053.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 7,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $223,187.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,079.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 748,487 shares of company stock valued at $23,075,797 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $55.72 on Thursday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $57.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1,114.62 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.09.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $55.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.26 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

Featured Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG).

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.