GWM Advisors LLC Makes New $430,000 Investment in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,855 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth about $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth about $119,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $34.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of -21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $35.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tapestry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Tapestry from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Tapestry from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Tapestry from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.