GWM Advisors LLC Invests $459,000 in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 850.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 123.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 120.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.26 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $38.64 and a one year high of $51.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average of $49.35.

