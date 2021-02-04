GWM Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 94.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 470,010 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,603,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,893,000 after buying an additional 9,389,845 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,537,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519,034 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,074,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489,682 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 618.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,987,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $17.46 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.85.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

