GW Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GWPH)

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 4,617 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,018% compared to the typical daily volume of 218 put options.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals news, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,653 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,443,984 shares of company stock worth $15,874,240. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 317.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GWPH traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $212.56. 53,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,861. GW Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $67.98 and a 1 year high of $217.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.89 and a beta of 2.15.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.27. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GW Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.36.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

