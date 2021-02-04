GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GWPH. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut GW Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Northland Securities cut GW Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut GW Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $183.08.

Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $211.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.81. GW Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $67.98 and a 52 week high of $217.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -122.89 and a beta of 2.15.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.27. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. GW Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam D. George sold 675,744 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $7,453,456.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,405.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam D. George sold 79,860 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $936,757.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,948.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,443,984 shares of company stock valued at $15,874,240. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

