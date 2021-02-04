Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

GES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Guess’ from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Guess’ by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 81,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Guess’ by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 732,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,573,000 after purchasing an additional 212,830 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Guess’ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Guess’ by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Guess’ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $580,000. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GES opened at $23.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.68. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Guess’ has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $25.84.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.53. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $569.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Guess’ will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

