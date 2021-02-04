Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 429,200 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the December 31st total of 519,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 460,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

SUPV traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.82. 101,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,107. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.14. The firm has a market cap of $166.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.42. Grupo Supervielle has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $218.27 million for the quarter. Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 4.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Santander downgraded Grupo Supervielle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. 3.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance, and Mutual Fund Administration and Other segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; personal loans, mortgage loans, unsecured loans, pledge loans; car loans, loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and financial services and investments such as mutual funds and guarantees.

